Isha Agro Movement and Tata Trust will jointly conduct a two-day workshop on natural farming titled ‘Uzhuthundu Vaazhvom’ on July 27 and 28 at Sri Mahal in Perundurai. About 1,500 farmers from across the State are expected to participate.

Nagarathinam Naidu, a natural farmer from Telangana, Ko. Sithar, a natural farming pioneer, and Pamayan, a trainer in natural farming practices, will take part. Participants will be trained in setting up profitable natural farms.

Organic market

Agro products marketing expert Anand will speak on how farmers can make inroads into organic markets, programme coordinator Swami Srimukha said

The workshop will include sessions on soil, water and pest management.

A session on rainwater harvesting by J. Reuben Sankararaj, Director of Coimbatore DRDA Projects, and sessions on pest management and crop protection by entomologists Selvam and V.R Saminathan have also been planned. N. Punniyamoorthy will deliver a lecture on traditional veterinary medicine, and K. Saravanan will speak on ways to keep the soil fertile.

Interested farmers can register by calling 83000-93777 or 94425-90077.