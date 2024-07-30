GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day workshop on biodiversity conservation, livelihood improvement begins in Coimbatore

Updated - July 30, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
P. Senthilkumar (third left), Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department; Srinivas R. Reddy (second left), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden; and Sudhanshu Gupta (third right), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, along with other dignitaries at the inauguration of TBGPCCR – JICA workshop on biodiversity conservation and livelihood improvement in Coimbatore on Tuesday.  

P. Senthilkumar (third left), Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department; Srinivas R. Reddy (second left), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden; and Sudhanshu Gupta (third right), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, along with other dignitaries at the inauguration of TBGPCCR – JICA workshop on biodiversity conservation and livelihood improvement in Coimbatore on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A two-day workshop organised by the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) in association with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that began in Coimbatore on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) discussed challenges and various aspects in the fields of biodiversity conservation and livelihood improvement.

P. Senthilkumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, said the Forest Department was engaging local communities, including tribals, in biodiversity conservation activities, so that they become stakeholders and get the economic benefits.

Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project: A mission rolls out to protect rare, threatened flora of T.N.

Though TBGPCCR was launched with an emphasis on restoring degraded forests, livelihood improvement of local communities is a major component in all the four phases of the project, said Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden.

Sudhanshu Gupta, PCCF and Head of Forest Force, said TBGPCCR was also aimed at bringing back native plant species, species that are endangered and critically endangered and are vulnerable under the IUCN status to forest lands after clearing invasive plants.

Model plot for Tamil Nadu’s grassland restoration project getting ready in Sirumugai forests near Coimbatore

Siddharth Parameswaran, Development Specialist, JICA India Office, New Delhi, highlighted that the Tree Cultivation in Private Lands initiative, which covered an area of 1,43,000 hectares benefitting more than 87,000 farmers, was among the best practices of forestry projects JICA executed in Tamil Nadu along with the Forest Department.

I. Anwardeen, PCCF and Chief Project Director of TBGPCCR, said the unique project has newer components such as promoting urban and peri-urban green spaces for climate change resilience, marine conservation activity for enhancing the blue carbon through species recovery of the marine turtle and corals, and country’s first attempt to restore grassland habitats to reduce human wildlife conflicts outside tiger reserves.

Wakamatsu Eiji, Senior Representative, JICA India Office, and Ravishankar Thupalli, International Co-Team Leader, Project Management Consultancy, TBGPCCR, also spoke.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / Climate mitigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.