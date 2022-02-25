Two-day workshop for farmers in Coimbatore

Over 100 persons participated on the first day of the two-day workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial scope in medicinal plants cultivation and extraction’ for farmers conducted by the National Medicinal Plants Board, Tamilnadu State Medicinal Plant Board, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovative Institute and Entrepreneurship Development Cell-Anna University Regional Campus, Coimbatore, here on Friday.

A release said that Chandra Sekhar Sanwal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Medicinal Plant Board, inaugurated the workshop.

S. Ganesh, Member Secretary, Tamilnadu State Medicinal Plant Board, P. Manivel, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CTRI Research Station, Vedasandur, and M. Saravanakumar, Dean, Anna University Regional Campus, Coimbatore, took part.