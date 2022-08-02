Two-day Valvil Ori festival begins at Kolli Hills
The two-day Valvil Ori festival and flower show began at Semmedu in Kolli Hills on Tuesday.
The festival was inaugurated by the Project Director (DRDA) S. Vadivel and Senthamangalam MLA K. Ponnusamy. They also inaugurated the flower show at the Vasalurpatty Botanical Garden.
The MLA also inaugurated boating services at Vaslurpatty boat house.
Stalls of various government departments exhibiting schemes being implemented were also inaugurated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.