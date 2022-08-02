Two-day Valvil Ori festival begins at Kolli Hills

The Valvil Ori festival and flower show began at Kolli Hills in Namakkal on Tuesday.

The two-day Valvil Ori festival and flower show began at Semmedu in Kolli Hills on Tuesday.

The festival was inaugurated by the Project Director (DRDA) S. Vadivel and Senthamangalam MLA K. Ponnusamy. They also inaugurated the flower show at the Vasalurpatty Botanical Garden.

The MLA also inaugurated boating services at Vaslurpatty boat house.

Stalls of various government departments exhibiting schemes being implemented were also inaugurated.