Coimbatore

Two-day valuers’ conference

COIMBATORE

The Institution of Valuers (IOV) will organise a two-day national-level conference here on Friday and Saturday.

About 200 delegates are expected to take part in the 51st Indian Valuers Congress to be held here on December 11 and 12.

Over 12 speakers, including two international valuation experts, will present papers at the event. The participants will deliberate on the emerging challenges and trends in valuation of different kinds of assets.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 12:12:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-day-valuers-conference/article33293172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY