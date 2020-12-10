Two-day valuers’ conference

COIMBATORE

The Institution of Valuers (IOV) will organise a two-day national-level conference here on Friday and Saturday.

About 200 delegates are expected to take part in the 51st Indian Valuers Congress to be held here on December 11 and 12.

Over 12 speakers, including two international valuation experts, will present papers at the event. The participants will deliberate on the emerging challenges and trends in valuation of different kinds of assets.