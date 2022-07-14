Coimbatore

Two-day training on commercial fruit, vegetable production at TNAU

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 14, 2022 17:55 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 17:55 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will conduct a two-day training programme on commercial production of fruit and vegetable products on July 19 and 20 between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The session will be on dehydrated vegetables and fruits, mixed fruit jam, squash, ready-to-serve beverages, pickles, candy, fruit bar and fruit toffee at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College & Research Institute. Those interested can pay ₹1,770 on the first day of training on the campus.

