Two-day training on commercial fruit, vegetable production at TNAU

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will conduct a two-day training programme on commercial production of fruit and vegetable products on July 19 and 20 between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The session will be on dehydrated vegetables and fruits, mixed fruit jam, squash, ready-to-serve beverages, pickles, candy, fruit bar and fruit toffee at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College & Research Institute. Those interested can pay ₹1,770 on the first day of training on the campus.


