Two-day training on commercial fruit, vegetable production at TNAU
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will conduct a two-day training programme on commercial production of fruit and vegetable products on July 19 and 20 between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The session will be on dehydrated vegetables and fruits, mixed fruit jam, squash, ready-to-serve beverages, pickles, candy, fruit bar and fruit toffee at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College & Research Institute. Those interested can pay ₹1,770 on the first day of training on the campus.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.