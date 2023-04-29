Two-day The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2023 begins in Coimbatore

April 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 20th edition of the two-day Career Fair 2023 by The Hindu Education Plus and Park Group of Institutions began at the G.D. Auditorium, Gedee Car Museum on Avinashi Road on Saturday.

The expo comprised domain experts’ presentations and an extensive display to encourage young minds to make informed career selections by selecting the best courses and universities.

Park Group of Institutions CEO Anusha Ravi spoke on ‘Futuristic Engineering Courses for Next Decade’.

“In an age where knowledge is abundant, youth today must understand the difference between right information and noise. They must be open to newer options and find their passion through exploration. They must not fear failure, which is the stepping stone to success. They must be committed and serious about every chance they get to prove themselves.”

“I took every single opportunity seriously and utilised it. I was serious in my endeavours, which led to success. Similarly, students must avail of correct information, open to exposure in multiple fields and stay committed and serious in achieving their goal,” she said.

Soft skills trainer and motivational speaker Raja D. Pechimuthu, speaking on the topic ‘Dream Big’, said self-motivation, visualisation of goals, continuous practice, starting each day early and focussing on fitness are exercises that will aid in achieving targets better.

Founder of KS Academy K. Saravanan spoke on ‘CA as Career Option’, and Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics Zonal Head Tanuj Singh on ‘Future in Animation, VFX and Gaming as Careers’ at the fair.

Park Group of Institutions is presenting the fair along with associated partners DJ Education and Training MAAC, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, GTTI, Karunya Deemed University, Hindustan Educational and Charitable Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

For details: 9952851100

To register, log on to: bit.ly/THEPCC2023 or scan the QR code.