Two-day synchronised bird census begins in Erode

January 27, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff and volunteers during a bird survey at Vellode Bird Sanctuary in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Forest Department staff and volunteers during a bird survey at Vellode Bird Sanctuary in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A two-day annual synchronised bird census, conducted by the Forest Department, began in 36 wetlands in Erode and Sathyamangalam Forest Divisions here on Saturday.

The census is being conducted in two phases - January 28 and 29 for wetland birds and March 4 and 5 for terrestrial birds. Each team comprising school and college students, NGOs, wildlife photographers and Forest Department staff will carry out the survey from 6 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on these days. The number of bird species spotted will be used to frame conservation plans for the future.

In Erode Forest Division, the survey is carried out in forest areas of Thattakarai, Anthiyur, Bargur and Chennampatti. A team led by M. Suresh, Erode Ranger, began the survey at Vellode Bird Sanctuary, while in Sathyamangalam Forest Division, the survey is being done at Bhavanisagar and Sathyamangalam. A total of 97 staff and 82 volunteers are involved in the survey.

