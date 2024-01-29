Two-day survey records 16,069 birds of 201 species in 25 wetlands in Coimbatore

January 29, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A two-day survey in 25 wetlands falling under the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore Forest Division that concluded on Sunday recorded a total of 16,069 birds of 201 species.

The wetland bird survey was conducted as part of the State-wide Synchronised Bird Census 2024, which is conducted in two phases.

Among the total 201 species recorded in the wetlands, 60 were waterbird species, which are from the order of waterfowls, grebes, rails and crakes, waders, gulls and terns, storks, darters and cormorants, and ibises, herons and pelicans. Surveyors counted 7,234 birds from these orders.

According to the Forest Department, population count in wetlands ranged between 141 and 2,288 with an average of 643 per wetland. Ukkulam (2,288), Walayar backwaters (1,797) and Krishnampathi (1,387) had the highest bird counts while Irugur, Vedapatti and Narasampathi wetlands recorded the least count.

Number of bird species across wetlands varied between 31 and 101 with an average of 57 species per wetland. Retaining their last year’s position, the highest number of bird species were reported from Pethikuttai and Krishnampathi (101). Irugur wetland (31) and Vedapatti (32) wetland had the lowest species count.

As per the survey results, average bird species per wetland increased from last year’s 54 to 57. The average bird count per wetland also increased from 474 to 643. The overall bird count rose from last year’s 9,494 to 16,069 this year. A total of 20 wetlands were covered last year.

Held under the supervision of District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, the survey was coordinated by Forest Range Officers of all the seven ranges of the division. The Forest Department conducted the survey, jointly with the Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society and WWF-India. A total of 140 persons, including birding experts, forest staff, birding enthusiasts and students took part.

Black-capped Kingfisher, River Tern, Oriental Pratincole, Lesser crested Tern, Osprey, Greater Spotted Eagle, Lesser Fish-Eagle, Bristled Grassbird, Pallas’s Grasshopper Warbler, Paddyfield Warbler, Watercock, Baillon’s Crake, Ruddy-breasted Crake, Western House Martin and Woolly-necked Stork were among the important findings in the survey. The participants also spotted large congregations of Asian Openbill in Walayar backwaters and Small Pratincole in Pethikuttai.

The second phase of the Synchronised Bird Census, which covers survey terrestrial birds, is scheduled to be held on March 1 and 2.

