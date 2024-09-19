Two-day State Forest Sports Meet starts in Coimbatore

A two-day State Forest Sports Meet began on the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday, with participation from more than 600 staff from 12 forest divisions.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan launched the meet and said that efforts would be taken for Tamil Nadu to host the 28th All India Forest Staff Sports Meet next year. The Minister said Tamil Nadu was the venue for the eighth All India Forest Staff Sports Meet in 2000. The 27th meet would be held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh from October 16 to 20. Tamil Nadu came fifth in the 26th sports meet held at Panchkula in Haryana last year with 18 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Mr. Mathiventhan said he would request Chief Minister M.K Stalin to present cash rewards for winners of the national meet. At present, the Department gives away cash rewards of ₹20,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 to staff who win gold, silver and bronze medals.