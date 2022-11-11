Two-day special camps for crop insurance in Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
November 11, 2022 20:32 IST

With the final date for crop insurance for paddy closing in on November 15, the district administration is organising a two-day special camp on Saturday and Sunday to enable premium collection from farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana (PMFBY). 

According to the administration, with the crop insurance date to close on November 15, special camps for premium collection is being organised on November 12 and 13 in all primary agriculture cooperative societies, and tribal multipurpose cooperative societies. The special camps are intended to enable farmers to protect their crop and not miss the deadline for premium payment under PMFBY.

Farmers are urged to avail of the opportunity, a release from Collector K. Shanthi said.

