Two day special camp for tribal people begins in Erode district

A two-day special camp began on Monday at the Bargur and Sathyamangalam blocks here to enable tribal people to apply for various certificates.

As part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara announced that special camps will be held in the hill areas of Anthiyur, Sathyamangalam and Talavadi blocks where tribal communities are concentrated. The camps will allow tribal people to submit applications with necessary documents for obtaining community and income certificates, educational assistance, Aadhaar cards and ration cards, Kisan Cards, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana.

On Monday, the camp began at the Government Tribal Residential Primary School (GTRPS) in Bargur, GTRPS in Guthiyalathur and at the Community Hall on the village panchayat office premises in Gundri. The camp was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and people submitted various applications which will be processed by the concerned departments for certificate issuance.

On Tuesday, camps will be held in Talavadi block at the forest check post at Germalam, GTRPS in Talamalai and GTRPS in Hasanur.

