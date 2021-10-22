Two-day sixth mega vaccination camp begins in Erode

The two-day sixth mega vaccination camp that aimed at vaccinating 1.5 lakh people began in Erode district on Friday.

Camps were held across the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at urban primary health centres, primary health centres, government hospitals and selected schools in each taluk. Persons who have received their first shot of Covishield were vaccinated after 84 days while persons who received Covaxin were vaccinated after 28 days.

In corporation limits, 40 mobile vehicles were deployed to vaccinate residents at their door steps.

Health staff from the urban primary health centers vaccinated people in areas coming under their jurisdiction which received good response. Health officials said that the camp will continue on Saturday and asked people to get vaccinated. Officials said that workers will also be covered during the drive.

Salem

Thirteen wards in Salem Corporation have achieved 100% vaccination of first dose, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj has said.

In a release, Mr. Christuraj said 13 wards in Sooramangalam, Kondalampatti, Ammapet, and Hasthampatti zones had achieved 100% vaccination of first dose.

The sixth mega vaccination drive has been planned at 205 places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Corporation limits on Saturday. The Corporation is targeting to administer 42,000 doses of vaccines.

The district administration is planning to conduct the camps at 1,392 places, targeting to administer two lakh doses. Over 18,500 persons have been deployed for the drive.