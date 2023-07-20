ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day S20 summit at Isha Yoga Centre on July 21, 22

July 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Science 20 (S20) summit of the G20 will be held at Isha Yoga Centre with over 100 delegates from 20 counitires attending the meeting on July 21 and 22. The delegates will have an interactive session with Jaggi Vasudev, Founder of Isha Foundation.

Deliberations of the previous three meetings will be consolidated and presented at the summit. The group has discussed the themes of green energy, connecting science with society and holistic health in the previous meetings and will be presenting a joint communique from 20 nations.

The delegates will take part in an yoga event which will be conducted by Balasubramaniam, Professor of Anaesthesiology, Harvard Medical School.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US