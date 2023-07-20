HamberMenu
Two-day S20 summit at Isha Yoga Centre on July 21, 22

July 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Science 20 (S20) summit of the G20 will be held at Isha Yoga Centre with over 100 delegates from 20 counitires attending the meeting on July 21 and 22. The delegates will have an interactive session with Jaggi Vasudev, Founder of Isha Foundation.

Deliberations of the previous three meetings will be consolidated and presented at the summit. The group has discussed the themes of green energy, connecting science with society and holistic health in the previous meetings and will be presenting a joint communique from 20 nations.

The delegates will take part in an yoga event which will be conducted by Balasubramaniam, Professor of Anaesthesiology, Harvard Medical School.

