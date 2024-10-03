Two-day programme on human rights for police officials in Coimbatore

:

A two-day training programme on Human Rights organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday was inaugurated by Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

Senior officials of Police and Prison departments in Karnataka are handling the modules developed by the NHRC in consultation with various stakeholders including the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), sources said.

The DGP was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, V. Balakrishnan; Inspector General of Police, West Zone; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range A. Saravana Sundar, and other senior officials.

The 44 participating officials drawn from across Tamil Nadu will take part in the training focussing on addressing complaints pertaining to violations, complaints, misuse of authority, and custodial violence.

Ajay Bhatnagar, Director General (Investigation), Joginder Singh, Registrar (Law), NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal, and former NHRC Member Rajiv Jain took part.

