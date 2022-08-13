Two-day photo exhibition begins at Salem Junction

M. Sabari Salem
August 13, 2022 18:27 IST

Visitors at an exhibition of photographs at the Salem Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A two-day exhibition of photographs pertaining to partition horrors began at the Salem Junction railway station on Saturday. The expo has been organised in view of August 14 being observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The exhibition was inaugurated by M. Pandikkani, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Government Arts College for Women, in the presence of P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivalingam recalled the history of the freedom struggle and said, “we should respect and cherish the independence of the nation we are enjoying now.”

He encouraged the gathering to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence on an individual level as well, by hoisting the Tricolour at home and instilling the spirit of patriotism.

A selfie point was also inaugurated at Salem Junction on the occasion.

