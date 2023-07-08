Two-day pet carnival takes off in Coimbatore

July 08, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The focus of the two-day ‘Pet Carnival and International Cat Show’ conducted by Inde Pet Animals Welfare Society (iPAWS), which started on Saturday (July 8), was to encourage people adopt native breeds.

Regional Director of the Animal Husbandry Department and secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals R. Perumalsamy and iPAWS secretary K. Shankar inaugurated the event at the Hindusthan College Ground in Coimbatore

Different breeds of dogs, including the native Chippi Parai and Kombai and the international Husky and Golden Retriever were part of the show. Cats breeds such as traditional long hair, British short hair, and Bengal Cat also took part. Further, licensed parrots and horses were also showcased.

According to a release, the cat show was judged by experts Sudhakar Babu Katikineni, Anne Caroll and Pradeep.

The event is expected to feature 250 dogs and 150 cats. Coimbatore-based pet boarding service organisation ‘DOYO’ was also launched.

“India’s most expensive dog, a Caucasian Shepherd priced at ₹20 crore, will also be in the carnival,” the release said.