Two-day loan mela in Coimbatore from tomorrow

February 22, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Union Bank of India’s home and car loan mela will be held on February 24 and 25 at Venkatalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, Coimbatore. The bank will offer spot approval for home loans at 8.30% interest and car loans at 8.70% interest. Visitors need to bring essential documents for quick processing. Leading builders and car dealers will showcase 100-plus projects, including apartments, villas, and luxury bungalows, with plot prices starting from ₹10 lakh. Entry is free for the expo, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

