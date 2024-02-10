ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day ‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam’ begins in Coimbatore

February 10, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating ‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam - Namma ooru Tiruvizha, a two-day art festival, at the V.O.C. Park ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam: Namma ooru Tiruvizha’, a two-day cultural fest, began at the V. O. C. Park ground in Coimbatore on Saturday, with District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating the events on day one.

The fest, organised by the State Government’s Department of Art and Culture, will witness the performance of over 100 traditional dance, music and drama troupes in several cities.

In Coimbatore, 10 art forms including Silambaattam, Paraiaattam, Mayilattam, Poikkaal Kudirai aattam, Toda tribal dance and Karagattam were performed on day one. Ten other troupes are set to perform on Sunday.

“I have been teaching Silambaattam in Erode for over 40 years. But in my days we did not have such avenues to showcase the art form. Youngsters today have better exposure,” said Rudramurthy, head of the Rudranjeneya Silambaattam group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty artists excelling in various fields of traditional art forms in Tamil Nadu were awarded shields by the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US