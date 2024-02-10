GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day ‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam’ begins in Coimbatore

February 10, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating ‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam - Namma ooru Tiruvizha, a two-day art festival, at the V.O.C. Park ground on Saturday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating ‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam - Namma ooru Tiruvizha, a two-day art festival, at the V.O.C. Park ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

‘Kovai Kalai Sangamam: Namma ooru Tiruvizha’, a two-day cultural fest, began at the V. O. C. Park ground in Coimbatore on Saturday, with District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating the events on day one.

The fest, organised by the State Government’s Department of Art and Culture, will witness the performance of over 100 traditional dance, music and drama troupes in several cities.

In Coimbatore, 10 art forms including Silambaattam, Paraiaattam, Mayilattam, Poikkaal Kudirai aattam, Toda tribal dance and Karagattam were performed on day one. Ten other troupes are set to perform on Sunday.

“I have been teaching Silambaattam in Erode for over 40 years. But in my days we did not have such avenues to showcase the art form. Youngsters today have better exposure,” said Rudramurthy, head of the Rudranjeneya Silambaattam group.

Thirty artists excelling in various fields of traditional art forms in Tamil Nadu were awarded shields by the district administration.

