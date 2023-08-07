HamberMenu
Two-day handloom exhibition begins in Erode

August 07, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Mayor S. Nagarathinam during the inauguration of the handloom exhibition in Erode on Monday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Mayor S. Nagarathinam during the inauguration of the handloom exhibition in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 A two-day handloom exhibition, organised as part of the 9th National Handloom Day, began on the Collectorate premises here on Monday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam inaugurated the exhibition that has stalls displaying bedsheets, pillows, mats, towels, jamakkalam, cotton saris and mats. The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said there are 246 societies comprising 190 handloom weavers cooperative societies and 56 power loom weavers cooperative societies in the district.

A total of 50,686 handloom weavers, and 7,054 power loom weavers are attached to these societies. 

As part of the Handloom Day, a medical camp was organised in Erode, Anthiyur and Kavundapadi on Monday in which over 1,500 weavers took part and benefited.

Also, under the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Limited, loans to 10 members to the tune of ₹5 lakh were handed over. Also, 10 permanent workers in the societies were given medical insurance cards.

As part of the celebration, saplings were planted on the society premises at three places in the district.

Officials said as part of handloom outreach programme, awareness was created on handloom industry to over 400 students of a private arts and science college in Gobichettipalayam.

