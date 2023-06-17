ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day exhibition on environmental conservation begins in Coimbatore

June 17, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The stalls arranged by 14 organisations highlighted conservation of water, flora and fauna, recycling and segregating waste.

An exhibition of organisations working for environmental conservation is being held at Brookefields Mall as part of the World Environment Day awareness programme on June 17 and 18.

The event has been sponsored by Kovai Green League, Brookefields, Rotary Club of Coimbatore, World Wildlife Fund, Bosch, Suryan FM.

The stalls arranged by 14 organisations highlighted conservation of water, flora and fauna, recycling and segregating waste. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap participated as a special guest in the event on June 17.

Organisations focusing on recycling and segregating waste including GreenEra Recyclers- an e-waste recycling company, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Unwaste Network motivate residents to give priority to solid waste management. These organisations also included fun games to attract their audience.

