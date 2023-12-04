Two-day education conclave held in Lisieux MHSS in Coimbatore

December 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Lisieux Group of Institutions, in collaboration with the Department of Education and Communication Media, Preshitha Province, Coimbatore conducted an education conclave titled ‘EnlightenED: Nurturing for Tomorrow’,

The conclave was held on November 30 and December 1 at Lisieux Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Coimbatore under the guidance of Fr. Dr. (Adv). Joy Arackal, Principal. It was inaugurated by Fr. Dr. Saju Chackalackal, Provincial, CMI Preshitha Province, and presided over by Fr. Dr. Jose Paul CMI, school correspondent, and in the presence of Fr. Philips Panackal CMI, Provincial Councillor for Education and Media and secretary, LF Educational Society.

A myriad of insights and perspectives were shared by the delegates during the line-up of engaging panel discussions and expert talks, shedding light on the crucial role of collaboration between the government, education sector and society in transforming education delivery in India. The conclave provided a view of India’s giant leap in enabling its education system to rise to its full potential through use of technologies.

Laughter ambassador V. Vijay treated everyone with his laughter therapy on the first day. On day two, the dancers of Kovai Natya Academy gave a spellbound performance. This was followed by a skit, “Let’s be Gandhi” based on Gandhi’s principles enacted by the students of the English Literary Club and Peace and Harmony Club of Lisieux MHSS. Saint Chavara’s Shrestha Guru Award was bestowed on 55 best teachers across the country during the valedictory function. The Hindu. was the media partner for the event.

