Two-day drill to check COVID-19 preparedness begins in Coimbatore district

April 10, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The two-day nationwide drill called by the Union Health Ministry to check the preparedness of hospitals to handle COVID-19 cases started in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati reviewed the drill held at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the presence of hospital Dean A. Nirmala, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and Joint Director of Health Services E. Chandra.

Mr. Pati said the two-day exercise would cover all the government and private hospitals in the district. According to him, the mock drill was aimed at checking whether doctors and staff at the hospitals were prepared to handle COVID-19 cases, as per the disease management protocols. He said the Health Department officials would visit other hospitals to review the drills.

The district administration said that a total of 113 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district as on Monday morning. Swab samples of 300 to 400 persons, who have symptoms of COVID-19, were being subjected to RT-PCR tests in the district a day. Samples were being collected from persons who have symptoms including fever and cold.

Oxygen plants

According to the district administration, 16 oxygen plants have been set up at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and there was little room for shortage of medical oxygen. The medical infrastructure in the district was ready to handle any case of emergency, it said.