HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day drill to check COVID-19 preparedness begins in Coimbatore district

April 10, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a drill was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday to ensure operational readiness of COVID-19 infrastructure.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a drill was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday to ensure operational readiness of COVID-19 infrastructure. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The two-day nationwide drill called by the Union Health Ministry to check the preparedness of hospitals to handle COVID-19 cases started in Coimbatore district on Monday. 

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati reviewed the drill held at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the presence of hospital Dean A. Nirmala, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and Joint Director of Health Services E. Chandra.

Mr. Pati said the two-day exercise would cover all the government and private hospitals in the district. According to him, the mock drill was aimed at checking whether doctors and staff at the hospitals were prepared to handle COVID-19 cases, as per the disease management protocols. He said the Health Department officials would visit other hospitals to review the drills.

The district administration said that a total of 113 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district as on Monday morning. Swab samples of 300 to 400 persons, who have symptoms of COVID-19, were being subjected to RT-PCR tests in the district a day. Samples were being collected from persons who have symptoms including fever and cold.

Oxygen plants

According to the district administration, 16 oxygen plants have been set up at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and there was little room for shortage of medical oxygen. The medical infrastructure in the district was ready to handle any case of emergency, it said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Coronavirus / health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.