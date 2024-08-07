Two-day district level handloom exhibition inaugurated in Erode

A two-day handloom exhibition, organised as part of the 10th National Handloom Day, began on the Collectorate premises here on Wednesday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam, inaugurated the exhibition featuring stalls displaying saris, bedsheets, pillows, towels, jamakkalam, and mats. The Collector highlighted that National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7 each year since 2015, honours handloom weavers and underscores their contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.

He noted that the district is home to 190 handloom weaving cooperative societies and 56 powerloom weavers cooperative societies, encompassing a total of 59,733 handloom weavers and 7,550 powerloom weavers. Weavers from 27 handloom weavers, Co-optex, and the Khadi and Village Industries Board participated in the exhibition. The Collector also felicitated the weavers and distributed welfare assistance amounting to ₹37.95 lakh. Officials announced that the exhibition would continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a 20% discount on all purchases.

In Salem, Collector R. Brindha Devi, accompanied by Mayor A. Ramachandran and MLA R. Rajendran, inaugurated a similar exhibition at a private marriage hall in Kondalampatti and distributed welfare assistance of ₹1.25 crore to 215 weavers. Additionally, a medical camp was held for weavers, which saw over 300 participants.

In Namakkal, Collector S. Uma inaugurated the handloom exhibition at a private marriage hall in Suriyampalayam, Tiruchengodu, and distributed welfare assistance of ₹52.25 lakh to 103 weavers.

