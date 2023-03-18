Two-day conference of realtors takes off

March 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

More than 1,200 participants from different parts of the country are deliberating on “Inclusivity of all stakeholders” at a two-day convention of realtors that took off here on Saturday. A 22-member delegation from Thailand is also attending the national conclave of the National Association of Realtors - India.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of the convention, Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, said that despite the diversity among its people in language, cuisine, etc., the country has always been referred to as one nation. The fundamental ethos that makes it one is it is a land of seeking, with people seeking what is within each one.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said realtors and Siruthuli are connection by Mother Earth. “Let this connect grow, let us collaborate to create a sustainable environment,” she said.

Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore, was also present at the inaugural and Ms. Vanitha Mohan said Coimbatore and Indore can look at becoming twin cities.

Founder of Casagrand M.N. Arun said land is an important raw material for the sector and realtors are key for the growth of property developers.

C.R. Shiva Kumar, president of NAR India, said students should start looking at taking real estate as a profession. The Association will work towards creating awareness among students.

The convention is hosted by the Coimbatore Association of Realtors.