Two-day CII education conclave begins

COIMBATORE

04 December 2020 23:20 IST

A two-day national higher education conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, National Higher Education Conclave 2020 – Transformation and Challenges in Higher Education – New Normal and Beyond, began on a digital platform on Friday.

In his inaugural address of the conclave, which is in its fourth edition, Vedprakash Mishra, Pro Chancellor and Chief Advisor, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, said it was a cause for concern that budgetary allocation for education, which was supposed to be at 6% of the GDP, decreased over the years.

The Union Government that allotted money had now started saying that it would allocate funds to the extent of so many crores. And, the appropriation for higher education within the allocation for education had diminished further.

There had been a similar reduction in allocation for research but fortunately private funding had come in. It was high time that the Government started taking cognisance of private funding and granting the place it deserved.

Mr. Mishra said he was apprehensive of the Government’s move to usher in multi-disciplinary approach in professional higher education, particularly in medicine, as suggested in the New Education Policy 2020.

AYUSH (Indian system of medicine) and Allopathy should be different steams and they should not be brought together in the undergraduate medical degree programme, he said.

R. Nandini, chairperson, National Higher Education Conclave 2020, said the event had been going on for the last four years and this year the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown new challenges to higher education institutions.

S. Malarvizhi, co-chairperson, said the conclave would help students, faculty and institutions alike.

Ganesh Kumar J., chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone, welcomed the gathering. Arjun Prakash, vice-chairman, proposed a vote of thanks.