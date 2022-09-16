Two-day cane fest in Coimbatore

Sugarcane Breeding Institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research will organise CaneFest, a two-day sugarcane farmers’ festival, on September 23 and 24.

According to a press release, an interactive workshop will be held on September 24 on “Sugarcane Mechanisation” for sugar factory personnel, sugarcane farmers, machinery manufacturers, and entrepreneurs. Progressive farmers, companies, and non-governmental organisations will exhibit sugarcane varieties and technologies.

Seminars will be held on the two days on topics related to sugarcane cultivation. Participants are expected from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. For details, mail sbi.canefest@icar.gov.in or sbikrishi@gmail.com or log on to http://sugarcane.icar.gov.in or http://caneinfo.icar.gov.in