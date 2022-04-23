Two-day book exhibition begins in Coimbatore

New Century Book House commenced its two-day book exhibition on Saturday to mark the World Book and Copyright Day on its premises in Nehru Stadium. A release said that books from various genres will be available at a special discount of 10% to 50% on Saturday and Sunday and that writers from the Kongu region will participate in this exhibition.

Elected

Praveen Raj, Head of Department of Bariatric Surgery at GEM Hospital in Coimbatore, was recently elected as the president of the Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI). A release said that he has earlier served twice as an executive committee member of OSSI and also its Secretary of the society prior to becoming the president. He will hold office for a period of two years till 2024.

Tuition centres

Ed-tech company Byju's announced that it will have four of its after-school tuition centres in Coimbatore to cater to students studying in Classes IV to X. A release said that two centres are currently functional on Avinashi Road and at R.S. Puram and two more centres will come up at Kuniamuthur and P.N. Pudur in the next three months.