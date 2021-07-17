Two-day ban on visitors to Mettur dam

SALEM

17 July 2021 00:00 IST

Visitors will not be allowed to the Mettur dam premises and the dam park during the weekend to prevent crowding in view of the beginning of the Tamil month Aadi. According to officials, huge crowds used to visit the dam premises on the first day of the Aadi month.

However, to prevent crowding in view of the pandemic and to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials have restricted entry to the premises on July 17 and 18, a release said.

