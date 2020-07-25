Coimbatore

Two crushed to death as trucks falls on them near Palladam

Two persons were crushed to death when a truck fell on the two-wheeler they were riding on Udumalpet-Palladam Road near Kethanur in Tiruppur district on Saturday evening. Police said their identity was yet to be established.

According to preliminary investigations, the truck was hit by a motorcycle coming in the opposite direction. The driver lost control because of the collision and the truck overturned and fell on the two-wheeler that was coming behind the motorcycle.

The truck driver and the motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital at Palladam. Kamanaickenpalayam police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 11:10:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-crushed-to-death-as-trucks-falls-on-them-near-palladam/article32193146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY