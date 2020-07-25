Two crushed to death as trucks falls on them near Palladam

Two persons were crushed to death when a truck fell on the two-wheeler they were riding on Udumalpet-Palladam Road near Kethanur in Tiruppur district on Saturday evening. Police said their identity was yet to be established.

According to preliminary investigations, the truck was hit by a motorcycle coming in the opposite direction. The driver lost control because of the collision and the truck overturned and fell on the two-wheeler that was coming behind the motorcycle.

The truck driver and the motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital at Palladam. Kamanaickenpalayam police registered a case and further investigations are on.