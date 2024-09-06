ADVERTISEMENT

Two critical, four persons injured after firecrackers explode in Salem

Published - September 06, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons sustained serious burns and four others sustained injuries after firecrackers kept for last rites exploded on Friday.

An elderly man residing at Soragaiyan Valavu near Soorapalli died on Friday. To attend the last rites, the relatives of the deceased gathered at the village. Later in the afternoon, while they took the body to the burial ground, some people burst crackers.

At that time, the spark from the burst cracker fell on the crackers in the gunny bag that was taken by the relatives. In the impact, the crackers exploded in which two persons P. Selvaraj (42) and K. Sellammal (60), of the same village sustained over 60% burns. Likewise, M. Dhanapal (35) sustained 30% burns, S. Ravi (28), sustained 30% burns, P. Selvamani (50), sustained 10% burns and S. Kannan (28), sustained minor injuries.

Local people admitted the injured to a private hospital at Jalakandapuram. The Jalakandapuram police said the condition of Selvaraj and Sellammal is said to be critical, while three others are getting treatment. Kannan was discharged from the hospital after treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.

