Two criminals involved in recent murder cases arrested in Coimbatore

September 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two criminals involved in the recently-reported murder for gain cases were nabbed by a special team at Kallukuzhi, near Keeranatham, on Saturday.

The team intercepted Sanjiv of Sulur and Velu of Tirunelveli during a vehicle check and found the duo behaving in a suspicious manner.

On further interrogation by the team after detection of a weapon in their possession, the duo had confessed to have murdered an elderly woman near Kaniyur toll gate in Karumathampatti on August 31, and a physically-challenged Siddha practitioner Selvamani in Keerranatham limits, on September 11.

The duo were produced in the Annur court and remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.