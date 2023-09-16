ADVERTISEMENT

Two criminals involved in recent murder cases arrested in Coimbatore

September 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two criminals involved in the recently-reported murder for gain cases were nabbed by a special team at Kallukuzhi, near Keeranatham, on Saturday.

The team intercepted Sanjiv of Sulur and Velu of Tirunelveli during a vehicle check and found the duo behaving in a suspicious manner.

On further interrogation by the team after detection of a weapon in their possession, the duo had confessed to have murdered an elderly woman near Kaniyur toll gate in Karumathampatti on August 31, and a physically-challenged Siddha practitioner Selvamani in Keerranatham limits, on September 11.

The duo were produced in the Annur court and remanded in judicial custody.

