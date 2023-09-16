Two criminals involved in recent murder cases arrested in Coimbatore

Two criminals involved in the recently-reported murder for gain cases were nabbed by a special team at Kallukuzhi, near Keeranatham, on Saturday.
The team intercepted Sanjiv of Sulur and Velu of Tirunelveli during a vehicle check and found the duo behaving in a suspicious manner.
On further interrogation by the team after detection of a weapon in their possession, the duo had confessed to have murdered an elderly woman near Kaniyur toll gate in Karumathampatti on August 31, and a physically-challenged Siddha practitioner Selvamani in Keerranatham limits, on September 11.
The duo were produced in the Annur court and remanded in judicial custody.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT