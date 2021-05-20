Two COVID-19 positive persons found dead

Erode

20 May 2021 22:13 IST

A 55-year-old man under treatment at a Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Anthiyur was found dead outside the centre and a 58-year-old woman, who tested positive after losing her husband, ended her life on Thursday.

The deceased P. Parameswaran of Keelvani village in Anthiyur taluk was admitted to the CCC in Anthiyur on Wednesday. His wife Palaniammal, who also tested positive, is under home isolation. At 11 p.m. on Wednesday, he was found missing from the centre and Anthiyur police were alerted. On Thursday morning, his body was found outside the centre and road users alerted the police. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Anthiyur.

In another incident, S. Samdavadi of Appakudal ended her life at her residence on Wednesday night. Police said that her husband Sengottaiyan, who runs a cycle shop, tested positive and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, but he died on May 14. She returned to her house on May 18. She also tested positive on Wednesday and reportedly ended her life on Wednesday night. Appakudal police sent the body to Anthiyur GH.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.