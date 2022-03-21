Two COVID-19 cases in Salem

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Monday. According to health officials, one patient was reported in Salem Corporation limits and one patient has returned from Namakkal.

One indigenous case was reported in Namakkal.

No COVID-19 case was reported in Erode district. A total of three persons were discharged while 10 persons continue to be under treatment. The district’s overall tally stood at 1,32,665.

Krishnagiri recorded zero case and two cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district stood at eight. A total of 59,627 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded zero cases and three cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district was 9. As of date, a total 36,191 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.