Two country-made guns seized

The police seized two country-made guns from a rented room at Sukrawarpet during a raid on Thursday.
Police said there were two bullets in one of the guns, which were in a rusted condition. The guns allegedly belonged to Bhavani Singh, a youth from Rajasthan, who was staying in the room with two others. The room-mates found the guns and informed the police. No case was registered. A team was formed to nab Bhavani Singh.
