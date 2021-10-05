Two Corporation wards record over 98% vaccination

Coimbatore

05 October 2021 00:36 IST

A total of 14 persons in these wards have refused to get vaccinated

Two wards in the city have over 98% of the population getting at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said 99.75% of the eligible population in Ward 96 (Kurichi) and 98.73% in Ward 11 (K.K. Pudur) had taken at least one dose of vaccine. Of the 13,340 persons in Ward 96, the Corporation had identified 10,790 persons to be over 18 years of age. Of those, 10,764 persons had taken at least one dose of vaccine.

Likewise, of the 7,932 persons in Ward 11, the Corporation had identified 6,708 to be eligible for vaccination and recorded that 6,623 had been vaccinated.

The sources said that while four persons refused to get vaccinated in Ward 96, it was 10 in Ward 11.

The Corporation had asked its field staff to take it in writing from those persons that they were unwilling to get vaccinated.

The high percentage of vaccination in those wards was recorded after fever survey volunteers went door-to-door to record vaccine status, identify persons who had not taken vaccines and deliver vaccines at doorstep to those who were willing to take vaccines.

The survey volunteers passed on the information to the staff at the nearest urban primary health centres, from where medical staff went to houses to administer vaccines. Majority of such persons who took vaccines at houses were the elderly or those under medication and could not wait in queues at vaccination centres.

The sources also said that among those excluded from vaccination in the wards were those with acute illness or those who had suffered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

The Corporation had asked its staff to start randomly verifying vaccination certificates of people in those wards and also record details of those who had taken vaccines in private hospitals or other districts to cross verify their claims.

Meanwhile, the Corporation was also identifying wards with high vaccination percentage to take those to the 100% vaccine status – at least one dose.