Two convicted for electrocuting elephant

Coimbatore

19 February 2021 00:04 IST

The Judicial Magistrate, Mettupalayam, on Thursday sentenced two men, who were siblings, to three years of imprisonment on charges on electrocuting an elephant within the Sirumugai forest range in 2010.

Legal sources said that in October 2010, A. Kanagaraj (58) and his brother Govindaraj (55) along with their father Ammasai set up electric fencing on poramboke land near Vedar Colony to kill an elephant that had allegedly destroyed their banana crops.

On Thursday, Mettupalayam Judicial Magistrate S. Palani sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 10,000 each. As Ammasai died during the course of the case, the charge against him stood abated, the sources said.

Man ends life

A 29-year-old man in Thondamuthur died by suicide on Wednesday due to alleged harassment by a private finance firm to repay the loan he had taken. The police said S. Anandan took the loan to construct a house and that he was unable to repay it. He had told his wife and brother regarding the alleged verbal harassment by the firm prior to his death, according to the police. The Thondamuthur police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Godown gutted

Fire broke out in a scrap godown in Sanganoor on Thursday morning, leaving most of the articles damaged. Around 18 personnel from three fire stations – Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South and Ganapathy – arrived at the spot at around 10 a.m. and brought the fire under control by noon, officials said. None were injured and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, according to the officials.