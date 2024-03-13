ADVERTISEMENT

Two construction workers in Udhagamandalam rescued after wall collapse

March 13, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Police said the two men were part of a crew building a retaining wall in a residential area; one is said to be in serious condition in hospital

The Hindu Bureau

One of the construction workers rescued by fire and rescue service personnel in Udhagamandalam after the retaining wall the crew was building collpased, trapping two persons underneath | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Two persons were rescued after they were buried alive, when a portion of a retaining wall they were constructing collapsed on top of them, near the tree arboretum in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) morning.

Police said that the two men, identified as Rizwan, 20, and Jahir, 26, were part of a construction crew of four people building a retaining wall in a residential area opposite the tree arboretum. The wall they were constructing collapsed and fell on them, burying them underneath it.

Fire and rescue service personnel, with the use of excavators, managed to rescue the two men, with assistance from the Nilgiris district police. The two men were rushed to hospital, with one person, identified as Rizwan, said to be in a serious condition.

