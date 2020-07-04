Two constables placed under suspension

04 July 2020 22:20 IST

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal placed two constables attached to Palladam police station under suspension for their alleged involvement in a drunken brawl.

Drunken brawl

Police sources said on Saturday that the constables, Ramesh and Udayakumar, were on leave and consumed liquor with two of their civilian friends in Palladam earlier in the week.

An argument between them allegedly developed into a brawl and one of the friends was hurt in the incident.

No complaint was filed by the residents regarding this incident.

However, Ms. Mittal is said to have learnt about the brawl from Special Branch officials, following which she placed the two constables under suspension for indiscipline until further orders on Friday, sources said.