Two conservancy workers in Coimbatore’s Ward 48 accused of harassing others

December 21, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A dispute among 120 conservancy workers in Ward 48 came to the Coimbatore Corporation’s attention on Thursday. Several workers alleged harassment by two workers during work hours, prompting a meeting with Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar and Ward Councillor Prabha Ravindran.

The workers expressed concern about the affiliations of the accused individuals with the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Social Welfare Federation. “We request the civic body to prohibit workers from such organisations as they seem more dedicated to their groups than to waste collection in the area,” said a conservancy worker during the meeting.

“One of the accused workers earlier worked in the north zone, but was moved to Ward 48 after some issues were raised against her. The contractor paid no heed,” said Ms. Prabha Ravindran.

Workers also alleged that apart from harassing fellow workers, the two women physically assaulted some for removing the unauthorised banners of the Federation. “They had no permission to stick posters on the walls, so we removed them,” a worker said.

As the individuals are temporary workers on a contractual basis, the Corporation has recommended that they be made to take leave without pay for a few days. A senior official clarified, “We cannot suspend them as they are not Corporation workers. So, they have been shifted to Ward 67. We encourage all workers to bring such complaints to us first. We will address the issues with the respective ward councillors to safeguard workers’ rights.”

