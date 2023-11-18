ADVERTISEMENT

Two conductors placed under suspension in Salem

November 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) placed two conductors under suspension for misappropriating money.

On Thursday, when a government bus to Cuddalore from Salem reached U.Mangalam near Neyveli, the Villupuram division TNSTC officials checked the passengers’ tickets and found that the conductor, S. Nehru, provided old tickets (issued for other passengers and collected from them again after they reached the destination) to a few passengers. The officials informed the Salem TNSTC officials about the incident, and the Salem division TNSTC Managing Director R. Ponmudi issued a suspension order to Nehru.

Likewise, on November 12, the conductor of a government bus to Attur from Salem collected ₹57 for Attur instead of ₹36. The bus also went very slow and reached Attur after three hours. Some passengers lodged a complaint against the conductor for collecting excess amount. The Attur branch TNSTC officials conducted an inquiry and submitted their report to the Salem division officials. Based on the report, Mr. Ponmudi issued a suspension order to the conductor, Sengottaiyan.

