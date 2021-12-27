Two college students killed in accident on Erode-Perundurai Road

ERODE

27 December 2021 18:51 IST

Two college students died after the two-wheeler they were travelling rammed a roadside tree at Pavalathampalayam on Erode-Perundurai Road on Sunday night.

J. Dharun (17) of Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district was studying at a college in Vellode. He was returning to college along with his friend C. Abhinesh (19) of Sivakasi. Abhinesh who was riding the two-wheeler lost control over it and the vehicle hit the tree. Both were thrown out of the vehicle and Abhinesh died on the spot. Dharun suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode where he died.

