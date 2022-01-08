Two college students found dead at a house in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

08 January 2022 14:52 IST

They were allegedly in a relationship and were living together

Two first-year college students were found dead at a residence in Tiruppur on Friday.

The police said on Saturday that T. Saran, 18, and V. Vinitha, 18, hailed from Pudukottai district. The two were allegedly in a relationship and were living together at a rented house in Veerapandi for nearly a year. The boy was studying at a private college in Coimbatore district and the girl at a college in Pudukottai district.

Recently, Saran’s father visited them and advised them to continue with their studies, the police said. As he left for Pudukottai to talk to the girl’s parents, the two allegedly ended their lives on Friday.

The Veerapandi police had recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the boy and its contents were being analysed, the police said. A case was registered at the Veerapandi police station late on Friday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.