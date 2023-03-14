ADVERTISEMENT

Two college students die in road accident in Salem district

March 14, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Salem

The two young men were on a bike, when they attempted to overtake a lorry, and collided with a government bus, on Monday evening, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students were killed in a road accident near Vazhapadi, in Salem district, on Monday evening.

According to the police, A. Vasanth Prasad (22) of Vazhapadi, was a first-year MBA student at a private college in Udayapatti. On Monday evening, he and his friend P. Yuvaraj (22) of Vaithiya Goundan Pudur were going to Yuvaraj’s home by bike, from Vazhapadi. Yuvaraj was riding the bike. When they reached the Kottavadi junction, they tried to overtake a lorry that went ahead of the bike. At that juncture, the bike collided with a government bus, coming from the opposite side.

Both young men sustained grievous injuries in the collision and died on the spot. The Vazhapadi police sent the two bodies to the Vazhapadi Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The police have registered a case and are investigating further.

