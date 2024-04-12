GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two college students arrested for murdering migrant worker in Coimbatore

April 12, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two college students from Theni district for murdering a migrant worker in Coimbatore on April 7.

G. Balamurugan (19) of Thathaneri, and S. Eswaran (19) of Anjal Nagar were arrested for murdering Ringu Kumar (18), a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was working in a building under construction at Ramachandra layout at Ram Nagar in the city.

The police said that Balamurugan was studying first year B.Sc in a college in Coimbatore city. His friend Eswaran was doing B.Com in a college in Madurai.

According to the police, the duo murdered Kumar with the assistance of another accomplice. Kumar and a few other migrant workers were working and staying in the building at Ramachandra layout. While some workers slept on the first floor of the building, Kumar and a few others slept on the ground floor on April 6 night.

The police said the accused came to the place around 4 a.m. on April 7 and stole Kumar’s mobile phone. As they attempted to escape, Kumar woke up and shouted for help. When other workers woke up, the accused stabbed Kumar on his neck and escaped on a motorcycle.

Though other workers took Kumar to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he died.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan formed eight special teams under Deputy Commissioner R. Stalin to nab the culprits. The special teams examined visuals from over 200 surveillance cameras and identified the accused. The police arrested Balamurugan and Eswaran late on Thursday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

The police are on the lookout for the third accused.

