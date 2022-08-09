Coimbatore

Two college students among three arrested for selling drugs in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 09, 2022 18:58 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:58 IST

Sleuths from the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) on Tuesday nabbed three persons, including two engineering students, for selling methamphetamine drugs to college students.

Acting on a tip-off, the OCIU police raided a home at Chinna Seeragapadi on Monday evening and nabbed the three persons. The OCIU police handed over the accused — Alan K. Philip (23) and S. Amal (22) of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala and R. Vigneswaran (22) of Theni district — to the Attaiyampatti police. While Amal and Vigneswaran were pursuing B.E. in a private college in the same locality, Alan Philip was a former student of the college.

Police sources said that the three targeted Kerala students studying in various colleges in the locality.

Alan Philip buys the drug from Bengaluru and sells it to Kerala students through the other two accused. The three have rented a home for this purpose, police sources added.

Attaiyampatti police have registered a case. The three accused were remanded in prison on Tuesday evening.

